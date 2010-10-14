Meet Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman, the Most Savvy Health Care Leader in Social Media

This afternoon, the Blogworld crowd in Vegas hears from the master of social media in health care, Doug Ulman, the CEO of Livestrong. While reporting on the cancer foundation for the November issue of Fast Company (on newsstands Oct. 26), I saw firsthand how important the medium is to the organization and how adept Ulman and his staff are at using it. Does your office have a large screen that displays the latest staff tweets and mentions of your organization? That’s the future. Livestrong is already there.

The foundation has built the largest Twitter audience of any health-care organization. The American Cancer Society dwarfs it in fundraising, but CEO John Seffrin told me that Livestrong is leading the way in social media. It’s no surprise that Lance Armstrong ranks in Twitter’s top 30 with more than 2.6 million followers. But Ulman? He has almost a million followers, which puts him in the top 270 and makes him one of the highest ranking CEOs.

On Twitter, Ulman offers a daily account of what he and Livestrong are doing and what’s happening in cancer, maintaining a running conversation with supporters: “On a call discussing a documentary project on global tobacco control – huge opportunity.”

He gives glimpses into his own experience as a cancer survivor: “Nothing better than reading biopsy results that say ‘benign.'”

He offers ways to interact: “We r grateful that you gave time, money & energy to the cause. Now you decide where the funding goes! Vote now. http://bit.ly/votels“

And: “How did @Livestrong start a movement? Ask a question for @LivestrongCEO & I’ll pick 3 to ask on stage at Blogworld #BWE10”