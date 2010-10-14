Putting the Future of eGovernment in Context

The first phase of eGovernment was all about providing online access to basic transactional capabilities–renewing car tabs or paying a license fee. Today the big buzz is about making public data available in machine-readable formats so government, private and NGO developers can build useful apps for mobile devices. But even as eGov 2.0 is gaining momentum, some tech policy activists are looking beyond the basic transaction and app model to the kind of innovation that can improve the function of government at its most essential level: the ability of elected representatives to respond to constituents, and for citizens to make their voices heard.

Sarah Schacht, executive director of the Seattle-based

nonprofit Knowledge As Power,

has been working closely with public officials and private IT services

companies to increase the reach and depth of the city’s eGovernment systems.

Earlier this week, she and her team were recognized

by the Mayor and the city’s CIO for a usability study that helped

streamline the city’s data portal, data.seattle.gov.

Schacht is pleased that the city is following through with

commitments around data disclosure and transparency, but believes that the real

potential of eGovernment for citizen engagement won’t be realized until

government bodies and administrative agencies make their documents available in

searchable format, not just the raw data. Data, she says, is largely impersonal

and uncontroversial, whereas documents reveal the actual actions of legislators

and bureaucrats that impact the lives of citizens.

Currently, government policies and willingness to share

information contained in documents lags the technology. There are international standards for machine-readable

documents emerging in Europe and Africa, and organizations like Knowledge As

Power are trying to promote their

adoption in the U.S.

Schacht believes that government needs the human element to

be effective and responsive. Earlier in her career, she led a research study to

identify the best ways for citizens to break through the clutter of mass

communications and actually engage their representatives on the issues that

matter to them. Legislators, she said, really do want to make a difference, but

it is hard for them to identify and respond to their constituents when they are

inundated with a barrage of mass-mailings, institutionally-generated

form-letters, and boilerplate talking points repeated from the media.

“What really gets through to a representative is a personal

story, told in a couple of paragraphs,” she said. The problem is that most

elected officials are working with old email systems that lack the kind of

capabilities to sort the personal communications from the blasts and robo-mails

generated by advocacy organizations.

The technologies do exist to allow representatives and

citizens to see each other more clearly through the haze of mail and documents,

but they are not the kind of investments that most governments are making. They

fall more in the areas of semantic search, data mining, markup and tagging —

the sorts of applications that would make it easy to extract word clouds from

800 pages worth of environmental testimony or help legislative aides hear the

authentic voices of constituents buried in the “add your personal story here”

sections of pressure-group form letters.