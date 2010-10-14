Why Robots Are Learning Our Pain Threshold

How do you teach a robot how not to hurt humans? Train one to hit someone in an experiment, to find our pain limit. Sounds infinitely sensible, doesn’t it? Until you remember your dystopian sci-fi and consider the implications.

The robot experiments are taking place at the lab of Professor Borut Povse in Slovenia. (Yes, he is probably well aware that he sounds like a Bond villain.) He’s been thinking about the future of human-machine interactions, when our daily lives involve working much more closely with robots than we do now. Working comfortably next to a robot — a humanoid like Asimo, say — will require the humans to trust that the machine won’t hurt them accidentally.

Povse spotted a key problem with this scenario: Machines don’t know how much energy in any given impact would result in pain to a person. Or to put it in laymen’s terms, robots don’t know their own strength. Hence he came up with an experiment to solve the problem. Somewhere in Solvenia there’s a robot punching volunteers at a variety of energies, with blunt or sharper “hammers,” so it can work out where the pain threshold is.

The plan is to use the data to inform the design of robots that will operate in close proximity to humans, so that they don’t make sudden movements with too much energy.

Interestingly, the iCub experimental robot recently demonstrated how it can watch out for man-machine collisions from the other point of view–when a clumsy person bumps the robot accidentally. The Italian Institute of Technology has been working on iCub’s 6-axis “force-torque” sensors, and giving the robot a kind of wobbly dynamic ability to safely absorb impacts without toppling (which also reduces the injury felt by the impactee). The sensors let the ‘bot be led by the hand through new tasks.