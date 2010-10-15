Cultural Misconceptions and the “Midwife” Brand

Communicators have long known that one of the most crucial ways to activate an idea in people’s imaginations is to find a relevant way to discuss it and present it to them. I remember a colleague telling me that the makers of TiVo had him when they said, “Pause live television.” That single concept made real what DVR technology had to offer him. As another colleague once said to me, much of what marketers do is create powerful metaphors that make a product, service, or brand immediately intelligible, to get at its heart and communicate its meaning efficiently.

It’s especially frustrating when you see a brand or movement that should have that sort of immediate connection with people, yet something is lost in translation. And, today, I think there’s a major disconnect from a branding and marketing perspective with what I would consider a key professional role in the world: the midwife.

It wasn’t that long ago that it was quite normal for children to be born at home, out of necessity more than anything else. Even a generation ago, one of my parents was born at home, and such occurrences weren’t considered an oddity. Today, though, I’m amazed that “home birth” is considered some sort of activity for alternative lifestyles. What’s more, midwives have seemingly been pushed to the fringes of our society more often than not.

The Business of Being Born points out the ways in which midwifery was demonized and questioned alongside the dawn of the modern delivery process, shown to be the purview of quacks and witch doctors rather than legitimate experts who know how to assist a mother through labor in a natural setting with few complications. The Business of Being Born is a polarizing film, I realize, but its points about the un-naturalization of the mid-wife profession that has happened in our country was hard to dispute.

Today, that concept of the mid-wife as being somehow unnatural or foreign has seeped so deeply into our way of thinking, it’s amazing. When my wife and I were choosing a professional to consult with for our pregnancy, we were looking for someone whose offices were close to ours in New York City. We actually chose a mid-wife from our insurance list by accident. However, once we started going to her, we decided that we particularly liked the idea.

However, many friends and family demonstrated great concern. They were somewhat assuaged that we planned to deliver in a hospital and that our mid-wife consulted with a doctor in situations of any complication, but there was this feeling nevertheless that the only way my daughter would appear in the world would be through some sort of medical intervention–as if children weren’t born before medical licensing boards came along.

Of the most surprise to me was that some family members in Kentucky seemed shocked and even concerned. As I said, it wasn’t that long ago in these more rural areas where home births and experts who could assist in the community were the norm rather than the exception. Perhaps one reason the idea of a mid-wife seemed incomprehensible to some of our family and friends here in The Bluegrass State was because we really aren’t that far removed from a time when travel was a concern, when people couldn’t as easily make it to hospitals, and when mortality rates were higher because of those inefficiencies.