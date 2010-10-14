Wes Anderson’s Pal Waris Ahluwalia Pops Tea Room Under NYC High Line

Waris Ahluwalia–best known for his appearances in Wes Anderson films and for his self-made “House of Waris” jewelry brand–has launched a pop-up tea room in New York City, open for only ten days.

“I always knew I would do tea,” Waris tells Fast Company. And he finally got the chance when he issued the House of Waris Design Challenge–the winner of which was Swiss architect, Christian Wassmann–and then took over a temporary pop-up space under the New York City High Line and created the House of Waris Tea Room. It serves Darjeeling tea, biscuits from England, and of course hosts Playboy parties. As for the tea itself? “I brought to market a product in three weeks,” says Waris, implying just how entrepreneurial the actor really is.

“I want to create an experience,” Waris says. “I like the pause that tea allows. I primarily live in New York City, a place that is about constants, not letting up and not stopping. So with the tea room, we’ve created an oasis.” Ahluwalia’s House of Waris brand is all-encompassing–it personifies a love of history and romanticism, which is apparent not only in his jewelry designs that come from India and Italy, but also in his approach to tea and the tea room.

“When you’re here, you’re not a customer–you’re a guest. It’s this idea of service.”

“I don’t drink coffee,” he says. “And it’s not about products or business. My inspiration is love and history.”