Leadership Lessons From the Kansas Prairie

I love a good sports story. Athletes in pursuit of a goal make good examples of discipline and sacrifice in action. Even better is a sports story that focuses more on character development than just wins and losses. Such is the case with Joe Drape’s Our Boys, A Perfect Season on the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen .

The first thing you need to know is that Smith Center is a rural

farm town that like many farm communities in Western Kansas has been losing

population since the turn of the last century. What it has not lost is its

character nor its spirit which are manifest in the community’s high school

football team. The Red Men are a perennial state champion in their division.

The charm of the story, however, is not the pressure to win;

it is the commitment to mold the character of the boys who play the game. Few

if any of the players go onto Division I colleges, but the overwhelming

majority succeed in their chosen careers–business, medicine, law, teaching and

of course farming. Most attribute their success to their head coach Roger

Barta, a grizzled sixty-something life long coach.

The lessons that Barta shares with his boys and more

especially through them are things that leaders everywhere can learn.

Character matters.

For as successful a coach as Barta is, he is almost blasé when it comes to wins

and losses. He likes the development experience that his players endure. Be

accountable to one another, Barta teaches. He expects his players to live that

on and off the field.

Keep it simple.

Barta’s teams have been running the same plays for three decades. Most of the

kids learn the fundamentals in middle school so when they play for Smith Center

they can focus on execution.

Know the odds but

don’t be afraid of them. Smith Center regularly beats teams from schools

much larger than itself. But that does not breed inferiority; it sparks an us

against the world mindset that when backed by winning breeds confidence.