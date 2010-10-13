Dreamworks on Big Stars Vs. Big Animation

DreamWorks Animation’s $150 million blockbuster Megamind hits theaters this November, helmed by some big names: Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, and Tina Fey. But the true stars of this film aren’t necessarily the names in big letters. Many moviegoers flock to theaters for the special effects, dazzling animations and 3-D experience. Has celebrity talent become secondary? We asked DreamWorks’ co-president of production John Batter (in a follow-up to our last interview), who told us how 3-D animation is affecting production and casting.

Fast Company: With 3-D animation, how can you ever know when a shot is done? You now must not only agonize over every pixel, but whether a shot is 3-D enough. How do you keep production moving?





John Batter: The good news and the bad news about being 100% digital is that it’s infinitely changeable. So the good news is that you can always make it better. And the bad news is that you can try to make it better forever.

We built our approval process release dates, and how much we need to get done by a certain time frame. We prioritize the the work that we think is strong, both creatively and visually. We keep lists of things that we should come back to–ABC priorities–and try to keep moving forward. At the end, we go back and fix the Cs.



With technology improving, have production times become longer or shorter?



We made a decision a few years ago to lengthen our production cycles to give more time on the creative at the front end. The best thing we can do for our shareholders is to make great movies. Technology in general has improved, and we’ve really invested our time in trying to make more compelling stories and characters, rather than decreasing our time to market.