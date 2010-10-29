advertisement
A World of Possibilities: How Coke Joined Forces With James Cameron

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Coke and Avatar

At Fast Company‘s Leadership Summit we sat down with several creative minds, luminaries, and experts to discuss the issues facing those who lead today. In this video, Emmanuel Seuge, Director of Worldwide Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Coca-Cola, recounts his meeting with James Cameron and getting a look at early footage of Avatar–and the partnership that resulted.

