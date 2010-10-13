advertisement
Marketing Chipotle Burritos Is Easy: “It’s Like Selling Puppies”

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

At Fast Company‘s Leadership Summit we sat down with several creative minds, luminaries, and experts to discuss the issues facing those who lead today. In this video, Mark Crumpacker, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle talks about how his company is different from other fast food chains.

