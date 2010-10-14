Qatar: Better Public Diplomacy Through Online Translation

The Clinton Global Initiative and Qatar

Foundation International (QFI) have a unique idea for bridging the

American-Arabic cultural gap: An online project aimed at bringing American and Qatari teenagers together through crowdsourced

translation exercises.

Entitled YALLAH (Youth Allied to Learn,

Lead and Help), the program launched on October 1 with a

crowdsourced website open to more

than 150 participants, all teenage alumni of the QFI’s prior exchange, culture and study abroad programs. Non-profits, of course, love acronyms for

their programs; “yallah” means “let’s go” or “hurry up”

in Arabic.

On the website, QFI alumni participate

in both independent and moderator-steered conversations on cultural

topics, their encounters with each other in Qatar and the United

States, their societies and current news. But the most interesting

factor is how they interact with each other — each side writes in

their native language and site participants translate their mutual conversations through machine-aided crowdsourcing.

San Francisco-based non-profit Meedan

is responsible for the translation mechanism. The idea is quite

simple: English and Arabic writing are automatically translated into

the other respective language via computer. Once the automatic

translation is complete, site participants restructure the

translation for coherence and readability. Arabic is an infamously

hard language for machine translation into English due to its

complex morphology, stem system and sentence structures that vary

significantly from Indo-European tongues.

Meedan is best known for their news

sharing project, where professional journalists and academians

translate articles from English-language and Arabic-language

publications for each other. According to Meedan CEO Ed Bice, YALLAH

uses the same translation mechanism as the main Meedan site. The

Clinton Initiative also helped connect QFI with TakingIT

Global, a Toronto-based “social networking site for

socially-engaged youth leaders” that is providing eseminar

services.

QFI executive director Maggie Mitchell

Salem noted that the project is running on the American side with a

high level of autonomy and that a translation project for teenagers

was chosen because, in her words, “interactions between adults made

the kids (ex-exchange participants) think they could do better.”

The YALLAH project was the

brainchild of two QFI exchange alumni, Damon Mallory and Fahad

al-Nahdi. According to QFI, Mallory and al-Nahdi approached the

organization with a proposal shortly after participating in a Spring

2010 program and secured funding several months later.