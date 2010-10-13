Can Apps Make London Less Intimidating for Tourists?

While being a tourist in London may be fun and exciting it

can also be a daunting experience for non-Londoners trying to get around the hustle

and bustle of the big smoke. You may have a long list of attractions that your

travel guide recommends you visit, but you’re worried getting around this busy city will be difficult and time consuming. What if you miss out on attractions because getting your head around the Underground system took

up all your time?! This week’s episode tests out the Cycle Hire App that helps make

getting around London easier and the Street Museum App that ensures you don’t miss out on any historic treasures

London has on offer. We also look at the Evening standard App, which helps to keep you informed on what’s going on in London.