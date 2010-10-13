Elizabeth Scharpf’s Banana-Based Pads Win the Curry Stone Design Prize

Elizabeth Scharpf of Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) has been announced as the winner of the annual Curry Stone Design Prize — a no-strings-attached award granting $100,000 to a designer with global social impact. Scharpf–not a designer in a traditional sense of the word–is a Harvard MBA and Echoing Green Fellow and her award-winning social enterprise, SHE, manufactures and distributes eco-friendly banana-leaf sanitary pads to women in Rwanda.

[Read more from our interview with Scharpf here]

SHE works with organized networks of women to both manufacture banana leaf-based pads and sell them at 30% of the current market price of pads in Rwanda–pads that are highly taxed and made from imported ingredients from Europe. SHE thus created a locally-produced model that helps women not only earn an income from sales, but helps prevent women from losing productivity resulting from absence from school and work. Due to high costs and embarrassment from lack of pads, women and young girls often miss up to 50 days of school and work per year.

Scharpf beat out two final contenders for the top prize — ELEMENTAL, a Chilean design firm that designs alternative housing structures in Chile for former shantytown residents and Maya Pedal, a non-profit that recycels bicycles to create pedal-powered technology to streamline agricultural and household tasks in developing countries. Previous winners of the award include Colombia’s Transformative Public Works (2009) and South Africa’s Urban Indigenous Architecture (2008) and advisers include Cameron Sinclair of Architecture for Humanity.