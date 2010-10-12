The Leader Is the Chief Energy Officer

The most fundamental job of a leader is to recruit, mobilize, inspire, focus, direct, and regularly refuel the energy of those they lead.

Energy, after all, is contagious–especially so if you’re a leader, by virtue of your disproportionate position and power. The way you’re feeling at any given moment profoundly influences how the people who work for you feel. How they’re feeling, in turn, profoundly influences how well they perform. A leader’s responsibility is not to do the work of those they lead, but rather to fuel them in every possible way to bring the best of themselves to their jobs every day.

Think about the best boss you’ve ever had. What adjectives come to mind to describe that person? My colleagues and I have asked this question of thousands of people over the past decade, and here are the ten most common answers:

Encouraging

Inspiring

Kind

Positive

Calm

Supportive

Fair

Decisive

Smart

Visionary

Only three of those qualities have anything to do with intellect. More than two-thirds are emotional qualities–and they’re all positive ones. No one has ever said to us, “What I loved about my boss is how angry he got. It showed me how much he cared.” Negative emotions may prompt instant action, but they don’t inspire people in the long term. Even in small doses, negative energy can take a considerable toll on people. .

In one study, workers who felt unfairly criticized by a boss or felt they had a boss who didn’t listen to their concerns had a 30% higher rate of coronary disease than those with bosses they felt treated them fairly and were concerned with their welfare.

The offsetting news is that the regular expression of positive energy can transform a workplace in a remarkably short time. In a comprehensive review by the researchers Bruce Avolio and Fred Luthans of more than two hundred leadership studies, only one quality among leaders consistently had a positive impact on their employees. It was the capacity to recognize potentials that the employees didn’t yet fully see in themselves.