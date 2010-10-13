What Entrepreneurship Means

Entrepreneurship is not just about building a business. It’s about embracing and building your life. It’s about making mistakes, facing your fears, love and loss. It’s about stepping out into the unknown and having faith in yourself. It’s about forward movement and thinking, even when the outlook is foggy.

I had the opportunity recently to tell a bit of my story on film. The result is below. I hope you enjoy it. Maybe you’ll discover you’re an entrepreneur. Maybe, you’ve been one all along.

For more about Alicia Morga see, www.aliciamorga.com