The Meaning of Friendship in a Social Networked World

Aristotle’s view on this matter stands in sharp

contrast to what is depicted in the newly-released movie The Social Network,

destined to become a cult classic, about the founding of the Internet social

networking site “Facebook.” With the advertising tag line, “You don’t get to

500 million friends without making a few enemies,” you have to wonder what the

definition of “friends” is in this kind of social networking context. And as

you watch the relationships depicted in the film, especially that between

founder Mark Zuckerberg and his network of “friends,” it is obvious that they

don’t meet the quality standards espoused by Aristotle!

In this connection (no pun intended), computer whiz

Zuckerberg and his best friend Eduardo Saverin, also a principal co-founder of

Facebook, become embroiled in enough fights, including a nasty legal battle, to

establish that there is not a single soul dwelling in their two bodies. The

notion of “friend,” of course, is used rather loosely in the online world of

Facebook. What do you think Aristotle would have to say about the meaning of–and path to–friendship that has come to popularize the new

millennium? Have we gone too far in our quest for connection with others in a

world that has become increasingly disconnected even if, according to American

journalist Thomas Friedman, it is supposedly “flat?”

And in a world of hyper-connectivity driven by

technology that knows no bounds, what is happening to true friendship? Is it

dying away? Or are the various social media “platforms” such as Facebook,

Twitter, and LinkedIn simply redefining or transforming our modern-day notion

of friendship? If so, what are the implications for life as we know it on this

planet? Will we be more happy? Will it promote the kind of meaningful existence

that Aristotle was seeking and advocating?

As I have written in this blog many times before,

the search for meaning is not only the primary intrinsic motivation of human

beings, it is also a megatrend of the 21st century. From such a

meaning-focused perspective, where does friendship fit in? And how might the

social media “advances” referred to here influence, directly and

indirectly, the nature of friendships between people and the human quest for

meaning?

To be sure, I have more questions than answers,

although there are some trends that are worthy of mention on the subject. A

recent article in USA Today by Mark

Vernon, a research fellow at Birkbeck College in London, England, addressed the

issue of the social media’s influence and concluded, “Just as our daily lives

are becoming more technologically connected, we’re losing other more meaningful

relationships. Yes, we’re losing our friends.” In other words, the joys of real

human contact are being replaced by electronic stimuli and shallow friendships, that is, “social connections” rather than the

kind of true friendships described and espoused by Aristotle. In our

post-modern society, there is evidence that while we have plenty of

acquaintances, more and more of us have few individuals to whom we can turn and

share our authentic selves, our deep intimacies.

Moreover, according to research published in the American Sociological Review, a highly-reputable

professional journal, the average American has only two close friends and some

twenty-five percent don’t have any friends!

We’re not just “bowling alone,” to borrow the title from a book by

sociologist Robert Putman, we’re effectively living alone in the midst of a socially-networked world! Now how

ironic is that? Parenthetically, this is an illustration of what I call in my

book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts,

paradoxical intention or working against ourselves. We have become our worst

enemy as we seek to navigate the sea of so-called “friends” that we’ve been

promised through Facebook and other social networking sites.