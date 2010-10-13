Restoring Trust Through Sustainable Excellence

Today is the publication date for my new book, co-authored by Zachary Karabell, Sustainable Excellence: The Future of Business in a Fast-Changing World . Our book outlines how crucial sustainability has become for business–and for the wider world.

The last two years have been a roller coaster for the

economy, with people, communities, and companies roiled by fundamental shifts. Simply

put, the combination of innovation, globalization, and natural resource limits

present two distinctly different futures: one that delivers dignified lives to

more of the world’s people than ever before, the other hits a brick wall brought

on by a consumption-based model that the planet cannot sustain. Readers of

Ethonomics are familiar with these divergent futures and share the mindset we

present in our book, which encourages businesses to harness innovation to

deliver truly lasting prosperity.

In Sustainable

Excellence, we argue that the companies that build their strategies around

big global challenges, and use sustainability as a driver of innovation, will

be winners in the 21st century economy. And while it is clear that

companies’ futures depend on this, it is equally clear that there is a more

immediate dividend as well.

Since the recession hit with gale force in 2008, business

has experienced a near-total collapse of trust. Sustainable excellence provides

a strong roadmap for companies aiming to restore trust. Famously, Lord Paul

Myners, the Minister for the City of London in Gordon Brown’s government in the

U.K., observed that many in the financial services business “have no sense of

the broader society around them.” This perception lingers, in the United States

as well as in the U.K.

The first principle of sustainable excellence we present in

our book, “Think Big: build business strategies that meet big global

challenges,” addresses this very problem. We see sustainability as a crucial way that

companies can create winning strategies that produce wide benefit.

This principle is increasingly on display in the world of

IT. We describe a number of examples in our book, including IBM, which has in

the past generation shifted from a hardware manufacturer to one that delivers

services and enables smart infrastructure. IBM’s shift is exemplified by its

“Smarter Planet” efforts, which create both more efficient–and livable–cities,

while also pioneering new market opportunities. Schneider Electric is also

turning its attention to the emerging issue of energy and resource management,

recognizing that its energy management systems can achieve immense savings

(upwards of 40 percent by some estimates) in the energy efficiency of

commercial real estate. Autodesk is creating software that enables architects

to design far more efficient buildings. These examples show how companies are

rolling up their sleeves to address the carbon footprint of the “built

environment,” which has received little public attention, but is in fact one of

the key variables in creating an energy efficient economy.

And it’s not only IT. Consumer products companies like Levi

Strauss & Co. and Unilever are embracing a lower-impact future by using

their marketing prowess to convince consumers to wash clothing in cold water,

which is key to reducing the energy footprint of even the lowly t-shirt. Retailers

like the U.K.’s Marks & Spencer is partnering with Oxfam to create consumer

incentives to support Oxfam’s poverty reduction aims.