RIM’s Bargaining Chip for Dodging Future International BlackBerry Bans: Privacy

Research In Motion (RIM) has had a

tough time of things in the United Arab Emirates. Citing encryption

concerns, the BlackBerry was almost banned. But RIM and the UAE struck a last-minute deal. And when Saudi Arabia threatened a similar ban, RIM agreed to place a server inside Saudi Arabia and grant access to an undisclosed amount of user information.

In the end, the deals that saved RIM from a ban could set a dangerous precedent for anyone, particularly in the Mideast, who prefers the government keep its nose out of private citizens’ BBMs, SMS’s, emails, and more.

Ironically, Canada-based RIM touts the BlackBerry’s encryption scheme and

private key-based security structure as highly effective and, in

practical terms, it does block snooping by outside agencies. It’s these same

features that make BlackBerry handsets attractive to political

dissidents. The UAE’s threat in August to cut off BlackBerry service by Oct. 11 unless

the government was given access to encrypted servers that contain e-mails and messages came days after an unauthorized

demonstration over high gasoline prices was organized via

BlackBerry in Abu Dhabi. According to advocacy group Reporters

Without Borders, 18-year-old Emirati Badr Ali Saiwad al-Dhohori was

arrested for organizing the protest after his BlackBerry PIN was

found in an instant message.

The service encryption does also make it ideal for terrorists, and it’s these official stated “terrorism concerns” that the Emirates have cited for threatened bans and demands for server access. BlackBerrys were

used to coordinate the devastating 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, for example. And despite the fact that wildly

popular BlackBerrys are most known as the tools of choice for e-flirting in Saudi Arabia, the government there alleges that

undefined “terrorists” also use them. Dubai police chief Dhai

Khalfan Tamim also alleged that BlackBerrys are

used by foreign spies in Dubai and elsewhere.

Few Emiratis or

Emirates residents were willing to go on the record to speculate on

what form the RIM compromise with the Emirati Telecommunications Registry Authority took. According to a terse statement, “The Telecommunications

Regulatory Authority (TRA) has confirmed that Blackberry services are

now compliant with the UAE’s telecommunications regulatory

framework […] all Blackberry services in the UAE will continue to

operate as normal.” However, Middle Eastern

tech blog T-break summed

up local concerns: “This means that services prior to the

announcement were not compliant with the framework. From that, one

would deduct that RIM has allowed some kind of access to BlackBerry

data to the UAE government—possibly through an encryption key.

Whatever the details are, leaving decisions to the last minute was

not necessarily the right way to go.”

The ongoing story is how RIM will deal

with similar pressures in other countries. Hamadoun Toure, the secretary general of the International

Telecommunications Unions–effectively the UN’s tech chief–has

gone on the record urging RIM to give “co-operation between

governments and the private sector on security issues.” While it is

likely that intelligence agencies such as the NSA may

have the capability to crack RIM’s encryption schemes, giving

foreign governments easy access to servers makes it much easier. The

Indian government, following the Mumbai attacks, understandably

strongarmed RIM into granting

access to BlackBerry messages. Indonesia is likely

next to demand access to BlackBerry servers, while the American

government is eager

to broker “compromise” between RIM and foreign governments.

Of course, the fact that RIM’s encryption may not be truly secure

will drive

away customers.