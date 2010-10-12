iFive: First Stem Cell Treatment Trial, Google’s Wind Farm, Ngmoco Bought, Irish Three Strikes Law Defeated, Spotify Phone

Spare a thought for Gray Collins, as you ponder the prospect of all those work-related emails you’ve got to send: Collins is in the middle of a non-stop Twitterthon for charity. His tweet burden is one every 10 minutes, which doesn’t sound too bad…but keeping awake for 60 hours is going to hurt. See him at @Diaryofaledger , then read the rest of the news:

1. The world’s first clinical trial of a treatment derived from embryonic stem cells has just begun, on a patient with a spinal cord injury in Atlanta. Though the early stages are about establishing safe procedures, the ultimate hope is that damaged cords could be repaired, which could mean a more normal life for millions of paralyzed people.

2. Not content with researching cars that drive themselves (a popular topic, it seems), Google’s is also investing up to $200 million in a $5 billion 350-mile infrastructure “backbone” for an Atlantic seaboard wind power project. The Atlantic Wind Connection is a proposed green energy project that would be situated 10 miles off the East Coast that would power nearly 2 million homes. What’s in it for Google? It’s not clear, that’s a lot of juice for powering data centers. Or just maybe Google wants to become an alternative energy utility company–in 2016, when the first phase might go into service.

3. Highlighting exactly how successful the mobile gaming business

has become, thanks to the iPhone, leading developer Ngmoco is being snapped up by Japan’s DeNa (another social gaming firm) for around $400 million in cash and stock. The deal was hotly rumored, and has just been revealed. Marvel that all those micropayments for apps lead to a revenue of around $30 million.

4. Different legal cases around the globe have important implications for other folks abroad when it comes to Internet regulation. So take heart then, pirates, that Irish Internet provider UPC has successfully defeated high-pressure plans by the music biz to force Ireland to create a “three strikes” policy. The Irish Recorded Music Association now threatens to sue the government for its “losses.” Who’s right here: Millions of people, a legal system, and a government…or a bunch of musicians?

5. One last crazy rumor for you: INQ Mobile, most recently implicated in plans to build a Facebook-branded phone, is now tipped to be working on a Spotify phone. So you can, you know, listen to your music everywhere you go. Like you can on an iPhone. An Android phone. A BlackBerry. A Windows phone….

