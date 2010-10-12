More From Mad Men on CSR

Two years ago, Burt Cooper advised Don Draper that “philanthropy is the gateway to power.” Last night, Mad Men struck again! Ad man Ken Cosgrove made the case for pro bono service.

In the episode called “Blowing Smoke,” the firm of Sterling, Cooper, Draper, and Price had just lost it’s largest client–Lucky Strike. The firm was completely jeopardized by this loss of business. Clients were bailing, the firm was laying off staff, and no company wanted to sign onto this sinking business.

Yet, the American Cancer Society contacted the firm to request pro bono work. While a couple of partners scoffed at the idea of “doing work for free,” partner Don Draper recognized the opportunity to put the firm’s work out there, build morale, and keep things moving forward. And ad man Ken Cosgrove chimed in that “there’s a lot of big wigs on that board!”

During good times as well as bad, here are reasons for companies to engage in and ramp up pro bono service:

For the firm

Brand your company through associations with important causes

Build relationships between your company and civic, nonprofit, and business leaders

Impress members of nonprofit boards with your firm’s talents and expertise

For employees