Lexus Shows Off World’s Most Advanced Driving Simulator

Lexus has safety-tested its vehicles using what it claims is the world’s most advanced driving simulator for the past two years. The vehicle manufacturer has allowed select members of the media in for tours, but now Lexus is revealing the simulator to the public as part of a new ad campaign.

The simulator, which is located on the Toyota research campus in Japan, features a Lexus LS 460 mounted to a turntable on a 15-foot-high domed structure that can move in all directions. A track system allows the vehicle to tip forward, backwards, and side-to-side–and it can supposedly simulate cornering, handling, and speeds of up to 186 miles per hour in a 360-degree road environment.

Dave Nordstrom, Lexus’s vice president of marketing, hints that some Lexus safety features have been inspired by the simulator, but he won’t reveal which ones. “We can do all kinds of simulation with people in a real vehicle without being on a real road,” he says. “We hope to minimize accidents in the future.”

An ambitious goal, but in the meantime, we’d love to see a version of this thing for video gamers. A new revenue stream for Lexus, perhaps?

