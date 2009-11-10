How Dropping Your Ego and Picking Good Mentors Can Earn You $750 Mil

I was living in San Francisco last year when I attended a small and informal talk that a young entrepreneur gave at an alumni event. At the time he started up AdMob , a seller of mobile advertising, he was with a new wife and child and was in the middle of his first year at Wharton . Life was a struggle. He was laden with a growing debt from his MBA, and he had a family to support.

“I needed to find a way to make enough money to support my

family. But I wanted to be at home, be in charge of my own hours,

and….besides, I didn’t really want to work for anybody.”

So

he started up his company and put together a very amateurish-looking

Web site that was “simple but got the job done.” Fast forward a few years

later, and this makes the news:

“Google Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire

mobile-phone advertising firm AdMob Inc. for $750 million, as the search

giant seeks to better position itself for increased Internet use on

wireless devices.” (MarketWatch)

Now

this was not just by stroke of luck. Omar exuded intelligence but he

wasn’t arrogant. Many successful entrepreneurs I’ve met have a kind of

swagger that doesn’t truly match the underlying substance. But Omar knew

his business better than anyone could, he was ahead of the curve in a

still-nascent market (even today), and he had the perseverance and

patience to stick with it.

Most importantly, he had a mentor. This is the real lesson. Find a

mentor. Someone who’s been through hard knocks and who will treat you

like their own son/daughter in an area of specialty. Omar found that in a

partner in Sequoia Capital.

That partner didn’t just treat AdMob like one of many portfolio

companies with an impersonal and numbers-driven eye. He nurtured and

groomed Omar, helped him think through the risks of certain paths, and

went to bat for Omar when the other partners didn’t fully agree on

investing in AdMob.

This relationship clearly paid off not only in Omar’s personal growth,

but also in finding prospective acquirers and partners. Google and AdMob

share a venture-capital investor in Sequoia Capital, and other backers

of the three-year-old mobile firm include former eBay Inc. executive

Maynard Webb. Therefore, it is absolutely important in filling your

board not just with big names but with deep relationships.

I take my hat off to those humble souls who succeed and attribute their

success to luck and necessity. My uncle is a successful owner of a

packaged food company in France. When asked how he managed to transform

himself over the years, from a penniless immigrant in Paris with a wife

and 4 children to a successful business man with an active political

life, he almost shrugs his shoulders and thinks deeply to find an

answer.