Poll: Why the Boss Sucks, By Employees

Earlier today, we revealed which CEOs, celebrities, and politicians were considered the most wanted bosses, according to a new poll by HR company Adecco. But not everyone can have their ideal boss–and in fact, most don’t. Adecco’s poll also asked 700 employees and 300 bosses from blue and white collar industries about the relationship between workers and management. The results make all bosses seem a little more like Michael Scott–and might make them rethink their next interaction with employees.



Commanders vs. Coaches



When asked to report on leadership style, bosses and employees disagreed in certain categories. Only 15% of bosses described their own management style as commanding. About 23% of employees, on the other hand, reported their boss’s style to be commanding, and just 11% said being commanding was the desired style. “Bosses may not recognize how bossy they actually are,” the report says.

Similarly, bosses believe they are visionary leaders and good coaches; their employees disagree. “Nearly one in three bosses may think they are using a coaching style, but only one in five employees agrees,” concludes Adecco. Only 17% of bosses are self-styled visionaries, whereas close to 23% of employees view this as the preferred leadership style.

Respect the Team Player

