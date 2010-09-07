Get “Startup Experience” in That Big Company

Since joining IBM in 2004, I have had the good fortune of

helping IBM start up and develop a number of businesses. These experiences in

“intrapreneurship” have equipped me with exactly the kind of skills in

leadership, ‘do-whatever-takes’-ness, and creativity which are required in

“entrepreneurship.” The former is a startup mentality applied within large

organizations and corporations. The latter is a startup mentality applied to

one’s own personal business. Arguably, both entail the same calculated risk, careful

selection of partners, persuasion of skeptics, and requisite passion and

patience.

Perhaps, as you also consider taking the plunge to be your

own boss, or if you were recently laid off, you should stop to recognize what

it is in your own resume and work experience that makes you intrapreneurial.

This exercise will give you the courage to just do it. Go for it. And stop

procrastinating. You are neither too old, too inexperienced, or too cloistered

to be an entrepreneur. You probably already have all that it takes to start up

a successful business.

So what is intrapreneurship? It is the pursuit of new market

opportunities by large organizations using entrepreneurial or startup

practices. While research and development (R&D) is more oriented towards

discovery, intrapreneurship is intent on addressing a real customer want or need

and, most importantly, profiting from it. Think about it. A small business

owner doesn’t start up a business to do research and development just for

kicks. He/she wants to make money. It’s the same with intrapreneurship. An intrapreneurial

team is a profit center. R&D is often regarded as a cost center.

In my mind, the most exemplary model of corporate

intrapreneurship began in Lockheed Martin’s Skunkworks. Perhaps that model has

since evolved at other companies into more formal programs such as IBM’s

Emerging Business Opportunity (EBO) in which I was a participant. From my

experience, I’ve learned that successful intrapreneurial startups have the

following characteristics:

1.

A healthy

dose of internal competition: Different teams or “startups” compete for a

limited pool of resources within the corporation.

2.

Steering Committee:

Senior executives act as VC’s (venture capitalists) who assess the

opportunity and perform some degree of due diligence.