What Do Catalytic Converters Have to Do With Transparent Banks?

Innovations are funny things. Often the greater their capacity for doing good, the more suspicions they arouse.

Certainly, there are wonderful innovations we embrace as

soon as they appear–marvels like the iPod, for example. But these are

generally improvements on existing technology, not radical steps forward.

If you’re old enough to remember the innovation of the

personal computer, do you remember your initial reaction to it? More likely

than not, it was fear coupled with dismissal. It took many intrepid souls many

years to show us, bit by bit, how these devices could actually help us in our

day to day. Today, we can’t live without them.

The fresh air of successful innovation

Lisa Jackson of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) gave a speech to the National Press Club this year in which she described

the fear and trepidation that often accompanied mandates for environmental

innovation.

For example, 30 years ago, the EPA used the Clean Air Act

to phase in unleaded gas and catalytic converters. Many major automakers

opposed the measures. The Chamber of Commerce claimed “entire industries might

collapse.” The mandate was positioned as a choice between economic well-being

or environment.

In fact, the auto industry did everything but suffer.

Innovation thrived, as an entire industry was created around pollution control.

The Engelhard Corporation, which led the commercial production of the catalytic

converter, was purchased in 2006 for $5 billion.