Most Wanted Bosses: Mark Zuckerberg Ranks Low, Oprah High

Stand up from your desk. Now look toward your boss’ office. How much would your life improve without that old and stodgy scrooge, that undeserving head honcho ordering weekend work days and extra TPS reports? But if you had the chance to pick your own boss, who would you choose?

That’s the question posed by HR solutions company Adecco, which polled 1,000 employed adults to find out which famous leaders would make for ideal bosses. The list included thirteen famous heads, ranging from presidents (Bush, Obama) to CEOs (Tony Hayward, Jack Welch) to celebs (Simon Cowell, Martha Stewart). Respondents were allowed to choose three. Here are the results.

Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg, head of the world’s most popular social network, came in as one of the most unwanted bosses. Just 9% of those surveyed picked the Facebook chief. But we shouldn’t blame The Social Network film’s bad press on his lack of popularity. Indeed, the research was conducted in September, weeks before the movie was released. CEOs in general were not a top selection for respondents, regardless of their performance. Successful GE chief Jack Welch scored only 12%, a percentage not even much higher than disgraced former BP head Tony Hayward.

Rather it seems poll participants were more interested in working for a boss who they are familiar with. For example, the fun tasks and assignments of The Apprentice may have conditioned people to vote for billionaire businessman Donald Trump, who received 28% of the votes, whereas respondents were far less interested in getting berated by Simon Cowell (8%), the notoriously harsh American Idol judge, or working under the forever-grumpy Joe Torre. Additionally, higher profile leaders tended to be more attractive to respondents. Oprah topped the charts at 37%, and President Obama was not far behind with 35%.

Still, around 15% of those polled either selected ‘None of the Above’ or provided a write-in candidate, which doesn’t bode well for the luminaries on this list. Who would you want as your boss? Sarah Palin or Mark Zuckerberg? Arnold Schwarzenegger or Martha Stewart? Who else would make an ideal boss?