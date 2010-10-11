Square Peg, Wrong Role: Is Your Job Right for You?

A very successful friend recently confessed that his job was making him sick. He had held big jobs in the past, with the typical stress factors that accompany big jobs, and he had managed just fine. In fact, he had always excelled. But this time was different. The stress of this job was causing him to lose sleep, lose weight, and he swore it was even causing him to lose his hair.

This time, for the first time in his career, he was working for a start-up.

Open Wide

Part of my friend’s stress stemmed from the company’s weekly financial meetings. The purpose of these meetings was to keep employees informed about the business’s cash on hand. Or in this case, the lack thereof. Like many young companies, this start-up was eeking by on the thinnest of financial margins. They were fending off anxious and angry vendors daily. They had missed payroll. More than once. And they were months behind on expense reimbursement checks.

But because of the company’s policy of financial transparency, the owners could point to the bank balance and shrug. What do you want us to do?

I’ll Show You Mine

Loosely viewed, this company is using an Open Book Management tactic. Many companies tout the virtue of Open Book Management and even credit this technique with the success of their company. Made famous in Jack Stack’s book The Great Game of Business, when executed properly OBM empowers and engages employees. It allows informed employees to better forecast the business and make critical decisions. It’s a management tool that gives employees a sense of control over the direction and success of the company.

That is, when the tool is used properly.