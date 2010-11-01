The 50th Anniversary of the Peace Corps

The FIRST group of volunteers, 51 strong, arrived in Ghana on August 30, 1961.

Since 1961, more than 200,000 Americans have served in the Peace Corps.

7,671 volunteers now serve in the Corps. In 1966, there were more than 15,000 in the field.

The Peace Corps’ operating budget this fiscal year is $400 MILLION, about 1% of the federal government’s foreign-operations budget.

Peace Corps volunteers here been trained in more than 250 local languages.

60% of ACTIVE Corps members are women.