The Last Frontier of Social Media: Unborn Babies

The Next Web wrote an intriguing post about the emerging trend of parents creating social profiles for their unborn children. This is not limited to parents that are social media devotees (guilty as charged!) In fact, a study published this week by Internet Security Firm AVG states 5% of babies under 2 have social media profiles, 7% have an email address, and 81% of two-year-olds have a digital footprint (to add it to the old school one you made with his or her inky foot).

Parents generally do this to share baby scans and information about the pregnancy with friends and family–a completely normal instinct. But one can only imagine where this will end.

Will parents start tweeting on behalf of their unborn children in a Star Wars-like prequel to the birth? Will prospective parents agonize over the type of language their gestating child would tweet? Or whether they can really friend another embryo based only on a fuzzy ultrasound?

Will twins, triplets and, dare I say, octuplets be wise to carve out their digital IP in advance of their siblings by locking up twitter handles, Facebook profiles, YouTube channels, and URLs?

Will new parents at pregnancy classes have to accept that while they don’t know each other, their unborn children are already “friends”? Or will Facebook friendships forged in the second trimester too often be lost in the third due to chronic lack of sleep?

Will play dates be reduced to stationary face-offs between to two large bumps? And if one unborn misbehaves or says something inappropriate is it ok for the parent to blame or “un-friend” the as yet unborn child?