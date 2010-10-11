How Windows 7 Phones Use Apple and RIM’s Powers Against Them

At a launch event today, Microsoft showed how it’s using two secret weapons to challenge Apple and RIM’s smartphone dominance–ideas it co-opted from them. Business app integration inspired by the BlackBerry, and AT&T’s U-Verse to take on Apple TV.

AT&T’s UVerse

AT&T’s Ralph de la Vega showed off a handful of Windows 7 phones that’ll be arriving on his network over the next month or so, and revealed an attractive $199 price point for all three–aimed squarely at competing with the iPhone 4 and many of the Android army of smartphones.

But before he left the stage he revealed something even more interesting: A tight integration between AT&T’s U-Verse streaming content media system and Windows 7 handsets. Existing U-Verse customers may well have expected to be able to access their system through Microsoft’s swanky new smartphone–after all, there’s an iPhone app for that, and AT&T was taking part in the Windows 7 event.

There’s something extra though: De la Vega also revealed that non-AT&T phone customers will be able to access U-Verse for a “low monthly fee,” only via Windows Phone 7s. There’s also going to be Xbox Live integration.

This means AT&T is aiming at Apple’s new Apple TV service, which is a little surprising given the close relationship we’d assumed they would have with Apple thanks to U.S. exclusivity for the iPhone and iPad (maybe those Verizon rumors are true?). Microsoft, cleverly partnering with a big operator who’s already playing in this game, has suddenly emerged as a challenger to Apple.;