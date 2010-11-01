How a Handful of Countries Control the Earth’s Most Precious Materials

To see a list of the raw materials that comprise a cell phone or a computer is to burrow to the planet’s core. Some of the names are familiar — gold, tin — while others sound as exotic as the places from which they come — tantalum, indium. As our gadget dependency grows, so does our appetite for these bits of Earth. In fact, demand for the 14 most-critical minerals for today’s electronic technologies may as much as triple over the next 20 years, according to the European Commission.

Myriad factors — volatile markets, low substitution rates, export restrictions — make some materials more precious than others. “The era of access to easy resources is over,” says mining analyst Paul Bugala of Calvert Investments. And while governments may be eager to cash in on their mineral wealth, “the track record for developing countries taking advantage of natural-resource wealth in a sustainable way is really short,” he says. “There’s often a race to the bottom in terms of regulation and development cost. Any means necessary is used to make sure we have the coltan in our cell phones.” Here, a look at these in-demand materials and the nations that produce them.

Charts reflect each country’s officially reported share of global production, based on latest available data compiled by the European Commission. Only market share of 10% or higher is shown.

Canada: Lithium batteries account for roughly 20% of the cobalt used today, but portable battery usage is expected to rise sharply over the next decade, especially with the emergence of electric vehicles.

U.S.: Beryllium — a toxic, light metal with high melting point and strength — is used in computer and telecom products, as well as home appliances, automotive electronics, and medical equipment. The bulk of the world’s beryllium is mined in Utah and Alaska.

Mexico: Geologists laud fluorspar both for its beauty — it’s a rainbow of dazzling crystals, ranging from fluorescent white to deep black — and for its versatility. It’s commonly used in steel, paints, floor insulation, high-performance optics (in place of glass), and even chimney linings.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: After protests against Intel and Apple for their opaque supply chains, President Barack Obama signed a law in July that requires firms to report to the SEC whether their products contain “conflict minerals,” including the tin, gold, and cobalt that have helped fuel years of warfare in the D.R.C. Counting both black-market and official output, the D.R.C. also produces an estimated one-fifth of the world’s tantalum, a coltan extract that helps energy storage in devices such as the iPod. “This law is going to affect virtually the entire U.S. manufacturing sector,” says Rick Goss, VP of environment at the Information Technology Industry Council.