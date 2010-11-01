The Progression of Air Travel

November 1910 First commercial flight As a publicity stunt, Phil O. Parmalee, on behalf of the Morehouse-Martens Department Store, carries one bolt of silk from Dayton to Columbus, Ohio.

June 1939

First transatlantic passenger flight

Passengers pay $375 ($5,882 today) for a one-way trip from New York to Marseilles, France, on Pan American. Scheduled flying time: 29 hours.

April 1973

Federal Express launches

Fred Smith, a young entrepreneur, spearheads the eventual split between passenger and freight air traffic. Within a decade, FedEx is a $1 billion company.

May 1981

Frequent-flier programs take off

American Airlines introduces AAdvantage to its top 150,000 fliers. Today, more than 50 million people have signed on to the program.

February 2008

First commercial flight using sustainable fuels

Virgin Atlantic flies a Boeing 747-400 from London to Amsterdam using a 20% mix of babassu oil and coconut oil in one of its fuel tanks.

August 2008

In-flight Internet

American Airlines offers online access on select flights for $12.95. The following year, Virgin brings all flights online.

July 2010

Vertical seats

Now the third-largest airline in Europe, Ryanair announces plans to roll out vertical seats (otherwise known as practically standing) and to charge passengers to use the loo.