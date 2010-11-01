A Guide to Presidential Bestsellers

It’s pretty much a given that President George W. Bush’s Decision Points will hit The New York Times best-seller list. Presidents’ gracing the list is now as expected as writing a memoir in the first place. In fact, every president since Lyndon B. Johnson has written a memoir, and every first lady since Lady Bird Johnson — except Pat Nixon — has penned her own story too. We pitted recent political couples against one another to let book buyers declare winners. Better get writing, Michelle.