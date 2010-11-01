A Guide to Presidential Bestsellers

It’s pretty much a given that President George W. Bush’s Decision Points will hit The New York Times best-seller list. Presidents’ gracing the list is now as expected as writing a memoir in the first place. In fact, every president since Lyndon B. Johnson has written a memoir, and every first lady since Lady Bird Johnson — except Pat Nixon — has penned her own story too. We pitted recent political couples against one another to let book buyers declare winners. Better get writing, Michelle.
Decision Points
By George W. Bush (2010)
My Life
By Bill Clinton (2004)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 28,
All The Best, George Bush
By George H. W. Bush (1999)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 9,
The Reagan Diaries
By Ronald Reagan (2007)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 8,
Spoken From The Heart
By Laura Bush (2010)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 12,
Living History
By Hillary Clinton (2003)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 17,
Barbara Bush: A Memoir
By Barbara Bush (1994)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 20,
My Turn: The Memoirs of Nancy Reagan
By Nancy Reagan (1989)
Weeks on NYT Best-Seller List: 14,