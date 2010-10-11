Cykelmageren’s Gorgeous Bicycle Hardware Comes With Cryptic Danish Messages

Last week we ran a profile of a beautifully made Danish bicycle brake from a custom cyclery in Copenhagen called Cykelmageren. This week, the Danes have delivered again, sending FastCompany.com an email containing a mix of pictures of a new, hand-crafted three-speed shifter. The only note in the email:

and some more!

Some more indeed. Upon reply, Rasmus Gjesing, the shop owner, provided terse insight about their design and fabrication process:

Everything is handmade by me and my team in our workshop in the north of copenhagen. Sendt fra min iPhone

We may have to go up there and investigate in person.

