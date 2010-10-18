Mowing Down Climate Change With a Clean, Quiet Gardening Company

Kelly Giard walks into a bar and starts asking questions about lawn mowers. That’s no joke: Giard’s Clean Air Lawn Care may be kind of a funny story, but one that’s gotten serious results in the three years since it started. It’s the country’s largest environmentally-friendly lawn care service, with franchises in 27 territories across the U.S. from Seattle to to Raleigh. Revenues increased 100 percent this year and Giard expects that growth rate to continue over the next five years.

But let’s get back to that bar. Giard once owned a franchise where he cultivated a different sort of green, the kind in clients’ investment portfolios. He was in the market for a mower, which led to the informal poll at his local watering hole–and the founding of a new business. Giard started Clean Air Lawn Care out of his garage and, despite a

late-in-the-season start in 2006, quickly grew the business using a

franchise model that he’d come to appreciate in his work as a financial

planner.

It’s not a huge surprise that Giard, who earned a BA in Environmental Analysis and Policy from

Boston University, wanted to find green replacements for the

chemicals and air pollution produced by traditional lawn maintenance.

But mostly, says the veteran stockbroker, “I was bored and searching for fun.”

Giard’s electric mowing

equipment is powered by wind energy (overnight) and solar panels mounted on

trucks (during the day). Convincing homeowners that his equipment is superior to gas guzzling, cloud spewing mowers wasn’t all that hard. Along with organic fertilization and weed control, Clean Air uses tarps and rakes instead of loud leaf blowers. “You can be in your back yard when our trucks show up and we’ll be working in the front and you won’t know we’re there,” says Giard.

But like anything green and growing, Clean Air Lawn Care needed careful planning, constant care and cultivation to grow into the thriving business it is today. Here’s what Giard has to say about his green thumb.

The best fertilizer: “When you share capital risk it is easy to grow. Franchising keeps ownership local and the profits in the area. It has lots of qualities that align with the principles of our business and the niche we are in.”