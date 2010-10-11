I Cannot Lie: Levi’s and Old Navy Got Back

Let me start this blog with
a gratuitously sexy play on words: In apparel marketing, asses are hot right
now.
Lacking any actual product
innovations for the fall, both Old Navy and Levi’s have introduced a fit finder
based on the size and shape of your butt–if you’re a woman, that is, as they
don’t seem to have one for men. Presumably men don’t have the same problems as
women do finding jeans that actually fit.
What’s interesting about
these two campaigns is the difference in branding. First there was the Old Navy
Booty Reader. At this Web site, Madame Eva, the
fortune-telling mannequin, guides you through some questions regarding your usage
and body shape. The next
step is quite disconcerting–you have to use a Web-cam or upload a picture of
your bottom. Initial reactions:
- What?!?!?!?
- Is it even
possible to take a picture of my own booty?
- Am I allowed to
keep my clothes on?
- Is this even legal?
- I don’t want to move–that’s why I’m shopping online while sitting on my booty
If you suck it in – I mean,
suck it up – and trust that “photos of your booty won’t be shared, my dear,”
you are given your booty sign (I’m Denimi, saucy!)
and 3 denim recommendations from cuts such as Flirt (mid-rise), Sweetheart
(classic), Rock Star (low-rise), Diva (low-rise), and Dreamer (mid-rise). The
Booty Reader is a great idea, but how many women are really going to take
pictures of their butts? It’s probably more fun to use existing photos of
famous butts, as a Washington Post blogger did by uploading photos of some famous pop-culture
booties: JLo, Lady Gaga, and
Bradley Cooper.
It’s also interesting to
note that there’s no link from the Old Navy Web site to the Booty Reader, nor is
there a big in-store campaign for it–it’s strictly viral. Maybe ON wanted to
be sure they could kill it if the publicity was negative, or if it bombed.
Levi’s approach is a bit
more straightforward and a lot less butt-obsessed. Their Curve ID page starts with 3 Levi’s models wearing the
tightest, most unflattering skinny jeans imaginable. This is no fault of the models, since skinny jeans are truly
unnatural for post-pubescent women.
So, once you embrace the idea of dressing for trend rather than
flattering your body type, Levi’s is here to help. After you take a brief body quiz, including measuring
yourself in various places, you are categorized as Slight Curve, Demi Curve, or
Bold Curve (me) and you can shop or diet accordingly.
Old Navy has always been a
playful, youthful brand, and by using the word “booty”, they’ve helped take
some of the taboo out of that particular term and raised it to the level of
another funny synonym for butt. Levi’s, as befits their more mature, premium
brand, has gone for a sciencey-sounding solution that’s all empowerful–these
jeans “celebrate your shape” and “honor your curves”.
The difference between the
Old Navy branding and the Levi’s approach is also reflected in their price
points. ON jeans are around $30 a pair, but can cost as little as $10; the
styles change from season to season, and the less-than-durable construction
reinforces the idea that Old Navy clothes are “disposable”. Levi’s Curve ID
jeans, in contrast, start at $60 and go as high as $80. (For that price, you’d
better be getting something you can wear for more than a few months!)
The fanny-fixation does not
stop with Levi’s and Old Navy. Earlier this year, American Apparel (which I’m not going to link to – their advertising is one tiny step above
soft porn and I can’t, in good conscience, send them any traffic) held its
online competition of user submitted photos to find the Best Bottom in the
World. Aside from American
Apparel’s contest (which was a transparent promotion using adult content),
maybe the denim leaders are on to something. It is hard to find flattering jeans. If a brand had a cut “made” for me, I
would stick with them for life–or at least until the next denim trend.
PS: See also my friend Nancy Friedman’s blogs about the current use of booty and the Curve ID campaign.
Laurel Sutton is a partner and co-founder at Catchword, a full-service naming firm.