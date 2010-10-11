I Cannot Lie: Levi’s and Old Navy Got Back

Lacking any actual product

innovations for the fall, both Old Navy and Levi’s have introduced a fit finder

based on the size and shape of your butt–if you’re a woman, that is, as they

don’t seem to have one for men. Presumably men don’t have the same problems as

women do finding jeans that actually fit.

What’s interesting about

these two campaigns is the difference in branding. First there was the Old Navy

Booty Reader. At this Web site, Madame Eva, the

fortune-telling mannequin, guides you through some questions regarding your usage

and body shape. The next

step is quite disconcerting–you have to use a Web-cam or upload a picture of

your bottom. Initial reactions:

What?!?!?!?

Is it even

possible to take a picture of my own booty?

keep my clothes on?

I don’t want to move–that’s why I’m shopping online while sitting on my booty

If you suck it in – I mean,

suck it up – and trust that “photos of your booty won’t be shared, my dear,”

you are given your booty sign (I’m Denimi, saucy!)

and 3 denim recommendations from cuts such as Flirt (mid-rise), Sweetheart

(classic), Rock Star (low-rise), Diva (low-rise), and Dreamer (mid-rise). The

Booty Reader is a great idea, but how many women are really going to take

pictures of their butts? It’s probably more fun to use existing photos of

famous butts, as a Washington Post blogger did by uploading photos of some famous pop-culture

booties: JLo, Lady Gaga, and

Bradley Cooper.

It’s also interesting to

note that there’s no link from the Old Navy Web site to the Booty Reader, nor is

there a big in-store campaign for it–it’s strictly viral. Maybe ON wanted to

be sure they could kill it if the publicity was negative, or if it bombed.

Levi’s approach is a bit

more straightforward and a lot less butt-obsessed. Their Curve ID page starts with 3 Levi’s models wearing the

tightest, most unflattering skinny jeans imaginable. This is no fault of the models, since skinny jeans are truly

unnatural for post-pubescent women.

So, once you embrace the idea of dressing for trend rather than

flattering your body type, Levi’s is here to help. After you take a brief body quiz, including measuring

yourself in various places, you are categorized as Slight Curve, Demi Curve, or

Bold Curve (me) and you can shop or diet accordingly.

Old Navy has always been a

playful, youthful brand, and by using the word “booty”, they’ve helped take

some of the taboo out of that particular term and raised it to the level of

another funny synonym for butt. Levi’s, as befits their more mature, premium

brand, has gone for a sciencey-sounding solution that’s all empowerful–these

jeans “celebrate your shape” and “honor your curves”.