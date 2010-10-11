Lately I’ve been reading about a few interesting innovations in travel–which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, since that’s what I write about. In fact, I spend most of my time looking for innovative stuff from the business and corporate travel side of the industry. From everything I can tell, however, the true innovations in travel are coming from the leisure side. Putting aside my disappointment, I feel a bit left out–like I’m rooting for the wrong side. Still, it’s not like watching the Yankees win (I’m from Beantown). Frankly, this development is great for all of us and only natural.

See, in the global

economic downturn that everyone seems to be saying is “over” (who am

I to judge?) the travel sector was

hit pretty hard. This is consistent with market trends; travel indices are

always closely linked to GDP/GNP changes. This time around, though, we noticed

something in the numbers which was quite interesting–leisure travel didn’t

experience the downturn that corporate travel did. Indeed, it wasn’t even

close.

One of the really, really

disappointing things about innovation in general is that it tends to “follow

the buffalo.” In other words, people who create innovations in technology

aren’t dying to get into industry verticals which find themselves in a death spiral

or really deep rut. For instance, if you ran a venture capital fund and someone

showed up at your doorstep trying to get funding for a company to bring back

the redoubtable car phone,

you probably wouldn’t be falling over yourself to invest.

The reason this is a

letdown is because in my particular field I’ve soaked up a lot of well-meaning

kvetching about the lack of innovation in business travel. Of course, I’m part

of the chorus, but let’s be honest here–the bread and butter for the next

five to 10 years for the travel sector is going to be the leisure traveler: the

people who work hard and save up for a special travel experience and are highly

unlikely to cancel it in the event of a bad fiscal quarter. Furthermore, they’re

more likely to invest and participate in innovative travel experiences, thus

reinforcing these things.

What things? Well, of late

there’s a lot of talk about the Total Experience. Airports are, let’s face it,

uncomfortable and sometimes downright nasty places. Airlines are correct in

their assumption that some people will pay a premium to be escorted through a

Premium Security Line and directed to a Fancy Schmancy Lounge prior to their

flight. A couple in their late sixties going on a long-dreamt-of trip to Africa

are highly likely to pony up for the airport limousine transfer, rather than

get dumped in a strange, remote airport where they will be approached (with all

their luggage, mind you) by cab drivers who may or may not be in the

increasingly lucrative kidnapping business.

(I’ll guess that “kidnapper”

is a dated term, like “janitor” or “nanny.” Sorry, I just

haven’t kept up with the latest and greatest politically correct nomenclature. Euphemism

is a tough gig these days.)

Here are a couple of good

indicators for this stuff: one is the report that I

mentioned a few weeks ago, which mentions several impacts of changes in tastes,

buyer profiles, and the results of emerging middle classes in some nations

driving new traveler behavior. Another is the growing influence of groups like

the Adventure Travel Trade Association, or ATTA, which is hosting their Adventure Travel World Summit this

week. Check it out–these people are promoting and advocating one of the

fastest-growing and most successful travel sectors, one that serves people who

are demanding a bit more from their hard-earned time off.