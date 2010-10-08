Are You Ambitious Enough?

Don’t worry, I’m not going to ask you to proclaim your

ambitions in the comments. But if you read The 99 Percent and use the Behance Network,

you’re here because you want to learn, you want to improve your professional

skills, you want to keep your finger on the pulse of the creative industries.

You want to compare your work with that of your peers and emulate the success

of your heroes. You want to succeed. But it’s not really the done thing to say so, is it?

These days, “ambition” is a dirty word. People who are

“ambitious” are viewed as either selfish or unrealistic. (“That sounds a bit

ambitious” is code for “you are going to fail.”) Yet it wasn’t always this way.

The poet James Fenton points out that 500 years ago in Renaissance Florence,

artists had no qualms about admitting their ambitions. Here’s Fenton discussing

Giorgio Vasari’s biography of Andrea del Verrocchio:

I take these stories about artists, from Baldinucci and

Vasari, because they date from a period when it appears that one could

acknowledge straightforwardly motives of which we would today be obscurely

ashamed. Verocchio observes that there is much to be gained in the field of

sculpture, so he becomes a sculptor, and when he feels he has won the honour

that is going, he turns to painting with the same motive, but when he sees his

way blocked by Leonardo he turns back to sculpture again.

—The Strength of Poetry by James Fenton

In Renaissance Florence, there was no shame in seeking glory

as an artist–only glory. Even if you failed, it was still regarded as a noble

ambition. Of course, there was an ugly side to this: Fenton says that “the

Italy these artists worked in was a place of the most vicious rivalry and

backbiting.” But I still think we lost something important when we made a tacit

agreement to keep quiet about our ambition. (Of course we didn’t get rid of

it.) Because if you don’t acknowledge your ambition–even to yourself–you

risk choking it. You risk not only falling short of the best that you could do,

but not even attempting it.

And I don’t think you have to be a Machiavellian monster to

realize your ambition. If you’re ambitious purely for yourself–for your fame,

status, riches, and place in history–then clearly ambition is going to

corrupt you. But if you’re ambitious primarily for your work–for how far you

can take it, for what you can achieve, for the impact it can have on others —

then I believe it’s still possible to think in terms of a noble ambition.

I remember the day I realized I was ambitious, right down to

the very moment. The train was pulling into the platform, the sun flashed from

the windows as they rolled past, and it suddenly struck me that I had big

ambitions. I wanted to do things on a larger scale, make more of an impression,

more of a difference than I had done before.