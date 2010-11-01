Fast Blurbs: November 2010

November is National Novel Writing Month. Writers across the country suppress writer’s block and bond together to write a 175-page, or 50,000-word, novel in 30 days. Participants logged 2,427,190,537 words in 2009.

On Scruff

Men around the world celebrate Movember, sporting moustaches this month to raise money — $100 million since 2004 — for men’s health issues.

On Credit

Watch your back, Black Friday. Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is the second-highest online spending day of the year. In 2009, consumers spent $887 million.

On Track

New York’s Pennsylvania Station, one of the busiest train stations in the world, celebrates its 100th anniversary November 27.

On Change

“November’s sky is chill and drear, November’s leaf is red and sear.” — Sir Walter Scott

Computers

Handmade consumer electronics? It’s not an oxymoron if you’re a gamer. Origin PC will custom-build a desktop, laptop, or even a combo PC — Xbox 360 rig called the Big O to your specifications. Pick innards that would melt a standard PC, then design your own case and custom artwork. (Big O, $7,669, originpc.com)

Food

In the hands and copper kettles of Californian Rachel Saunders, fruit turns into delectables like black plum jam with candied citrus and bay leaf, or blood-orange-quince preserves with brandy. You can also try her recipes at home, using her new Blue Chair Jam Cookbook. (jams, $12 — $13, bluechairfruit.com; cookbook, $23.10, amazon.com)