Work Smart 2: Perfect Your Digital Document Filing System

Scanning your stacks of paper to digital documents is a huge project, and you want to make sure all that information will be as easy to find on your hard drive as it is in your filing cabinet. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, packrat Ed Imbier asks how he can organize his digital archive in a way that makes finding information easy. I share my favorite tools for capturing, organizing, and finding documents on your computer, and Lifehacker editor Adam Pash gives his advice.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Adam Pash of Lifehacker and Ed Imbier for appearing in this episode, and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.