Apple Patents Hint at Touchscreen Macs, MagSafe iPads, and Wireless Syncing

Patents are re-injecting some intrigue into the thoughts about touchscreen iMacs, and potential MagSafe connectors for the iPad could hint that Apple plans wireless syncing at last.

Touchscreen Macs

“Integrated Touch Sensitive Display Gate Driver” is the patent in question, and it’s the latest in a long string of Apple patents in the domain of advanced touchscreen tech. This patent is extremely long at over 42 pages–indicating that the core innovative thinking Apple is trying to protect is both highly technical and highly developed.

It can be digested down to some simple points though: Apple’s plan is to integrate the circuitry needed to sense touch inputs directly into the circuits that typically drive the electronics of a display screen. This is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of both modes of the device, and to thereby realize “cost and power savings.”

Typically multitouch screen systems, such as that of the iPad, rely on a layered structure with a stock-production “traditional” LCD unit concealed beneath a protective glass sheet that also supports the transparent capacitance electronics needed to detect finger presses on the display. Apple’s plan to integrate everything into a single layer will inevitably simplify this setup, reducing costs because fewer components are required–and the shallower physical setup may allow for more accurate touch detections and permit freer design of the physical gadgets. The patent hinges on a switchable gate-driver design…but you don’t need to read the 42 pages to understand this.

MagSafe in iPads, iPhones