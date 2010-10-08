SMS Jobs Service Assured Labor Gets a Bump at SoCap 2010, Inches Closer to U.S.

Assured Labor, the service that notifies low-income job seekers of opportunities via text message, just got a huge boost.

The startup beat out six competitors to win the “Fast Pitch” at the Social Capital Markets Conference (SoCap) in San Francisco this week. The award likely means a higher profile for Assured Labor, and it earns them an opportunity to meet with the Omidyar Network–the philanthropic group created in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam, has invested $290 million in for- and non-profit organizations.

Just a couple weeks ago Assured Labor founder David Reich, told Fast Company that entering Mexico under the brand name EmpleoListo was the obvious next step after his foray into Nicaragua. “It’s a vast market, with 85 million mobile subscribers and only 30 million Internet subscribers,” he said. “Of individuals on the Internet, only one-third has a computer at home. Add to that a young text-savvy population, high job turnover and our ability to leverage our great team in Nicaragua, and there you have it.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this vote of confidence from the social capital community,” Reich said in a press release. “The year ahead holds tremendous potential for Assured Labor and we’re excited to have accomplished partners like like SOCAP and Omidyar Network recognizing our work.”