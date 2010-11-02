Turning Vitamins Into Aspirin: Consumers and the “Felt Need”

Ray Bard, founder of Bard Press, learned a lot about book publishing from a mistake he made early in his career. He was the agent for an author who’d written a book describing the cycle of pregnancy from a husband’s perspective. It was a thoughtful book, certain to help men understand the physical and emotional changes that their wives were experiencing. Bard and the author both knew they had a hit: The book’s audience included millions of men.

But when they sent the book proposal around, not a single publisher made an offer. The publishers reasoned that, while men would undoubtedly benefit from the book, they didn’t know they needed it. Broadly speaking, men do not crave greater empathy with their wives’ bodily changes. To Bard’s dismay, the book was never published.

If entrepreneurs want to succeed, as venture capitalists like to say, they’d better be selling aspirin rather than vitamins. Vitamins are nice; they’re healthy. But aspirin cures your pain; it’s not a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have.

Ultimately, Bard’s pregnancy-empathy book was a vitamin, not an aspirin (albeit a vitamin that many women would love to cram down their husbands’ throats). Compare that with the mega best seller What to Expect When You’re Expecting, which was written for pregnant women and very clearly an aspirin.

Sometimes, with the right feat of alchemy, you can make vitamins into aspirin. For example, a very early incarnation of Netflix imitated a key aspect of Blockbuster’s business model: You paid a fee for each movie you rented, and if you didn’t mail it back within a few days, you’d rack up late fees. With this model, Netflix’s sales were weak, and founder Reed Hastings has said that he remembers thinking, God, this whole thing could go down.

Desperate to boost sales, Hastings switched to its now-familiar subscription model, which eliminates late fees. At the time, he considered it a radical move — no one had ever peddled movies by subscription before. But within a month, he knew he had a winner. Eighty percent of the people who signed up for a free trial converted to paying customers. Netflix as a DVD mailer was a vitamin. But Netflix as a late-fee vanquisher was an aspirin. It eliminated a pain.

That aspirin quality is what Bard now looks for in a book. He says that successful books address a deep “felt need” — that is, readers hunger for the answers the book provides. Classic examples would be diet books, personal-finance books, and books that promise you mega success if you’ll just radiate positive energy to the universe, indicating your receptivity to mega success. Bard has become a talented diviner of felt need. Fully half of the books that he publishes become best sellers.