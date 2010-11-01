The Challenges of Eco-Friendliness

Mission: Reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, energy, and water use 10% from 2001 to 2010. Cut water use 20% in “severely stressed” areas.

Mission: By 2020, reduce environmental footprint by 50%; minimize packaging, improve recyclability. Unveiled in May 2010.

Mission: By 2015, reduce energy relative to production 25% when compared with 2005. Sell more products based on “sustainable chemistry.”

Mission: 2020 goals announced in 2004. Zero emissions, water use, and hazardous and landfill waste.

Mission: Slash greenhouse-gas emissions and energy consumption 25% between 2005 and 2010. Recycle 2 billion pounds of electronic products from 1987 to 2010.