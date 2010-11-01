The Challenges of Eco-Friendliness

|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|Campbell’s
|Dow Chemical
|Herman Miller
|HP
|Mission: Reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, energy, and water use 10% from 2001 to 2010. Cut water use 20% in “severely stressed” areas.
|Mission: By 2020, reduce environmental footprint by 50%; minimize packaging, improve recyclability. Unveiled in May 2010.
|Mission: By 2015, reduce energy relative to production 25% when compared with 2005. Sell more products based on “sustainable chemistry.”
|Mission: 2020 goals announced in 2004. Zero emissions, water use, and hazardous and landfill waste.
|Mission: Slash greenhouse-gas emissions and energy consumption 25% between 2005 and 2010. Recycle 2 billion pounds of electronic products from 1987 to 2010.
|Technique: New LEED-certified Massachusetts facility, geothermal Munich HQ. Cagey about broader production changes.
|Technique: Started process before official announcement. Redesigned classic soup can with a thinner lid. Drawing heat from wastewater.
|Technique: “We are focusing on more efficient ways to make basic chemical building blocks like chlorine,” says Dow director of sustainability Mark Weick.
|Technique: Using the cradle-to-cradle design protocol. Switching from solvent-based coatings to water-based ones. Contracts for green energy through 2013.
|Technique: Recycling inkjet cartridges. Consolidating packaging and facilities.
|Results: Met first three goals, but missed water-use one in “stressed” China. “There’s still more to be done,” says BMS green czar Robert Draeger.
|Results: Saved more than 775 million gallons of water and 3.5 million pounds of steel in 2009, but energy use and emissions remained steady.
|Results: Reduced energy 3% so far. Solar shingles will hit the market in 2011.
|Results: Hazardous waste has been reduced 95%; water use is down 78%; VOC air emissions are down 93%; and landfill waste is down 88%.
|Results: Met greenhouse goal a year early, increased it to 40% by 2011. Recycled 1.7 billion pounds of electronics as of April 2010.