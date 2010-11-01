Starbucks Coffee Cups of the Future?

Recyclable

KISS Cup

Australian designer Keith Orchard wanted to reduce waste while keeping the experience intact. His pulp paper-based cup is coated with palm-leaf-derived carnauba wax. “People aren’t going to recycle if it’s not easy,” he says.

Reusable

CupUp

Inspired by children’s toys, this inflatable thermal mug also has a bar code for loyalty programs. “Sustainable solutions must actively promote behavioral change,” says Rae’ut Stern, one of CupUp’s five Israeli designers.

Consumable

Cookie Cup

This wafer cup‘s edible heat- and liquid-resistant lining allows customers to dispose of their cup by eating it. “When you have a coffee, it’s also an experience,” Dutch designer Martijn van Loon says. As if those triple-mocha drinks didn’t have enough calories.

Read more: The Starbucks Cup Dilemma