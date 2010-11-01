Cinemek’s Storyboard Composer Innovates Filmmaking on the iPad

Houser, 32, helps filmmakers plan their projects — down to the second — with the Storyboard Composer app.

“Storyboard Composer lets you load a series of photos onto the iPad and arrange them as you imagine the scene playing out. The device has so much landscape and surface area, you can really sit with your boards and contemplate them. Timing is where traditional storyboards fail. Nothing is worse than shooting a scene and then realizing you missed a shot. This allows you to adjust the duration of each panel, letting you previsualize your video. It’s a huge time-saver. The professional community has really grabbed onto this, and it’s being used on a lot of episodic shows, including 30 Rock. It’s easy enough for students, but powerful enough for professionals.”