Rana Sobhany DJs on iPads

Sobhany, 24, uses a two-iPad DJ setup to explore the next generation of music production.

“My biggest curiosity and fascination is with touch-screen computing as it relates to music. I come from a traditional instrument background — I played viola for years — and there’s a strong emotional engagement when you see someone play. When you watch someone DJ on a laptop, you lose that emotion. The iPad creates complete audio and visual engagement with the audience because I’m not just clicking a mouse, I’m actively using these apps and mixing beats. My rig for this DJ experiment — two iPads, a mixer, and eight apps — cost about $1,400. Traditional equipment will cost you $4,000. We’re going to see some mind-blowing developments when people start thinking about the iPad from a creative standpoint. With this platform, anyone can download a $10 app and learn to play the piano.”