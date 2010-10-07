Converse: I’m With the Brand

Converse is testing a new way to get its foot in the door of the music industry.

The shoe company is building a studio in Brooklyn called Converse

Rubber Tracks, which will provide artists with free recording time in

exchange for future promotions. Converse is not looking for revenue

from the songs themselves–artists will actually keep ownership

rights–but it is hoping to gain access to on-the-verge bands, which

will generate good will for the brand for helping to break them and get

Converse in on the ground floor.

“Think of a cul-de-sac with four garages, and in those garages are four

bands,” Ceoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer of Converse, told the New York Times.

“On the street are all the big brands of the world–Coke, Apple, the

car companies–standing there waiting for the garage door to open and

the cool band to step out so they can tell them they’re going to make

them famous. But I would venture to say that inside those garages those

kids are already wearing our shoes.”

Converse’s business used to be black and white: The shoe maker

specialized in one iconic brand, Chuck Taylors, which have become a

timeless design, both retro and recurrently trendy. But lately they’ve joined big brands from Mountain Dew to Nike, who are

getting involved with promotion, distribution, and even licensing.

State Farm, for example, funded OK Go’s latest smash music video, a

monster hit that received close to 18 million views on YouTube. Weezer

has landed a big sponsorship deal with apparel maker Hurley–the band

even named its album after the company.