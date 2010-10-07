Infographic of the Day: When It’s Hot, How Hard Is a Marathon?

Marathon season is almost upon us! So gird yourself for pictures of grannies with more vigor that you and men with bloody nipples. And if you’re a runner, pray to whatever god you worship that the temperature is within a hair of 53 degrees.

This infographic by Gene Lu illustrates why. Granted, it’s not a great example of data viz, but it does reveal some interesting things. The horizontal bands on the chart show the times at which various runners finished in the New York Marathon; the larger the bubble, the more runners finished at that time. Meanwhile, the vertical strings of bubbles represent the temperature that various races were run at. So, for example, you can read the graph horizontally, to see how many runners finish at between 5:00-5:30 when temperatures range from 42-63 degrees:

[Click for full-sized version]