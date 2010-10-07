Search Engine Wars: Yahoo, Twitter Tweaking Their Code to Rival Google

Google may be the market leader, and innovating frantically, but the search engine wars rumble on all the same: Yahoo and Twitter have just tweaked their own search offerings to improve things, and some of it’s pretty clever.

Yahoo gets compartmentalized, not Instant

The fixes Yahoo is trying seem to be directed at improving the user experience and making it easier to see ongoing results that are related to your main query. It’s almost a response to Google’s new “Instant” powers, promising a degree of immediacy since the engine spits up related stuff fast–but it’s not quite in Instant’s league.

Basically, when you search for something, the Yahoo text box expands outwards to encompass many more suggestions, compartmentalized into tabs. If you search for a musician, say, Justin Bieber (no reason, why?) then the main box could include an overview with a bio, link to official site, photos and so on. Other tabs contain event links, music links, video and Twitter–this last one is split into official and unofficial tweets.

News searches are tabbed into relevant news stories, imagery, movies, Twitter and so on. Other search queries may generate slideshows, and some tabs may actually be on sale to advertisers in the future.

It’s Yahoo’s attempt to make search much more “interactive” and it’s likely to find some fans among Yahoo users–the offering of additional, related search material in an easily-accesssible way alongside your core query is going to be convenient, and may lead you to interesting or even brand new places on the Web. The main beef would seem to be relevance: Google’s sewn up the relevance of affiliated search queries with Instant, and Yahoo’s responses seem more formulaic.