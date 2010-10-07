What’s Behind Yahoo’s $55 Million Advertising Splurge in Israel

Yahoo’s advertising war with Google and

AOL stepped up a notch with the announced purchase of Israeli-American

display ad firm Dapper for a

reported $55 million (the deal is expected to get finalized in Q4 of 2010). Sunnyvale, it seems, wants to hit Google where it hurts: right in the customized ad pocketbook. But

Yahoo’s also tweaking its ad strategy, with a sharp eye on R&D.

Dapper, founded in 2006, is a mobile phone-friendly suite that indexes products,

automatically buys impressions based on user intent, and matches users

to index-driven advertising–exactly the kind of contextual

advertising that has long been Yahoo’s weak spot. This week, Yahoo even tuned up its search engine for mobile users to steer them toward enhanced contextual advertising.

It could be the start of a new wave of innovations for the search company. “The company’s development center in

Ramat Gan will become Yahoo!’s development center in Israel,” writes Noa Parag of

local

business daily Globes, and Israeli newspaper Yedioth

Ahronoth and tech blog Newsgeek

are also reporting that the office will be turned into an

advertising-centric research lab in 2011. “Yahoo, for the first

time, is taking the plunge with a product development lab which we

hope and believe will grow to become a successful center, tapping

into the raw Israeli talent, just as companies like Intel, IBM,

Microsoft and Google have successfully done,” Dapper co-founder Eran Shir noted.

This would be Yahoo’s second lab in

Israel. A Web search and user-generated content-focused facility

opened several years

ago in the northern city of Haifa. Dapper is headquartered in San

Francisco and, in addition to its Ramat Gan lab, it also maintains a New York office. Yahoo notes that the Dapper team will remain in their offices.

Yahoo’s purchase gives them a viable

counterpart to Google’s Philadelphia-based Invite Media. But Google purchased Invite in

June, giving them significant leadtime in integrating their new

advertising products into their services. Although Yahoo has had

ownership of online advertising firm Right Media for the past three

years, Right’s small business-oriented approach differs markedly from

the corporate-friendly services over at Dapper.

Dapper’s major selling point for Yahoo

was their use of context, semantics and predictive text to deliver

customized advertising to customers. While Google already has the

lion’s share of the Web advertising field with $8 billion in 2009 profits, favorable niches exist.

Yahoo has been lagging in Web advertising for several years and a

strong rebound will require creative steps on their part. Dapper also

has a leg up in the mobile phone field, something Yahoo would do well

to take advantage of.